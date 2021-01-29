Family & Home/ Kids

The whole family will enjoy these beautiful and informative coloring pages from the New York Times bestselling picture book, The ABCs of Black History. Adapted from The ABCs of Black History by Rio Cortez, illustrated by Lauren Semmer. Copyright © 2021 by Workman Publishing.The ABCs of Black History Coloring Pages

 

 

 

 

Download Here: The ABCs of Black History Coloring Pages

The ABCs of Black History

 

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER

B is for Beautiful, Brave, and Bright! And for a Book that takes a Bold journey through the alphabet of Black history and culture.

Letter by letter, The ABCs of Black History celebrates a story that spans continents and centuries, triumph and heartbreak, creativity and joy.

It’s a story of big ideas––P is for Power, S is for Science and Soul. Of significant moments––G is for Great Migration. Of iconic figures––H is for Zora Neale Hurston, X is for Malcom X. It’s an ABC book like no other, and a story of hope and love.

In addition to rhyming text, the book includes back matter with information on the events, places, and people mentioned in the poem, from Mae Jemison to W. E. B. Du Bois, Fannie Lou Hamer to Sam Cooke, and the Little Rock Nine to DJ Kool Herc.

 

January 29, 2021 By
    Melissa
    February 8, 2021 at 6:15 am

    I love the coloring pages. I am using the book in my fifth grade class. I would love to get coloring pages for the whole alphabet, so we can decorate our classroom and/or hallway with them for others to see.

