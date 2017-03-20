StrongIsTheNewPretty: Independent is Strong

Every week this March, we’re going to be highlighting a theme from Kate T. Parker’s photographic salute to the strength of girls, Strong is the New Pretty. This week, we celebrate independence, or the the ability to find strength in yourself.

There will come a day or even a moment when you will need help, or advice, or a kind word. You will look around for your family, your friends, and your neighbors, but for whatever reason, they won’t be there. I like to tell my own girls that at this point, you’ll be down, but you won’t be out. Going solo is not always a bad thing. You have yourself, and you can lift yourself up. You can pat yourself on your own very capable back and keep moving forward. You can call upon your quirks, your eccentricities, your imperfections—all the qualities that make you different and special—and ignite them.

Mackenzie, with her hand on the tiller of her boat is capable of creating her own paradise. Emma has the power to transport herself to another place when she sings. When Lillian snaps a picture, “it feels so good.” Their strengths are expressions of who they are.

Whether chasing down their dreams, relishing a quiet moment, kicking off an adventure—or simply feeling comfortable in their own skin—these girls know that being independent means that they’re on solid footing for most things that life can throw at them. They’ve got this.

About the Book

Girls being fearless. Girls being silly. Girls being wild, stubborn, and proud. Girls whose faces are smeared with dirt and lit up with joy. So simple and yet so powerful, Strong Is the New Pretty celebrates, through more than 175 memorable photographs, the strength and spirit of girls being 100% themselves.

Real beauty isn’t about being a certain size, acting a certain way, wearing the right clothes, or having your hair done (or even brushed). Real beauty is about being your authentic self and owning it. Kate T. Parker is a professional photographer who finds the real beauty in girls, capturing it for all the world to see in candid and arresting images.

A celebration, a catalog of spirit in words and smiles, an affirmation of the fact that it’s what’s inside you that counts, Strong Is the New Pretty conveys a powerful message for every girl, for every mother and father of a girl, for every coach and mentor and teacher, for everyone in the village that it takes to raise a strong and self-confident person.

