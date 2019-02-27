Celebrate Women in Your Community Strong Is the New Pretty Journal

Celebrate the women in your community with these three activities from Strong Is the New Pretty: A Guided Journal for Girls. Talk to the oldest woman in your family and listen to their stories. Do something kind for someone you love and then tell them how you feel about them. Think of three stereotypes about girls and what you can do to break them.

More About Strong Is the New Pretty: A Guided Journal for Girls

Inspired by Kate T. Parker’s internationally bestselling Strong Is the New Pretty, this guided journal invites girls ages 8 to 12 to discover and celebrate their independent, wild, silly, powerful selves.

Illustrated with favorite photographs from the book Strong Is the New Pretty (as well as more than 20 brand-new images), each page features an inspiring, interactive prompt that encourages writing, doodling, and creative self-expression:

As girls make their way through the journal, it becomes a source of motivation to be their most powerful selves. It’s a personal keepsake to revisit again and again.

